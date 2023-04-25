UK anti-royal group unveils plans to disrupt King Charles' coronation

Britain's King Charles III attends the presentation of Addresses by both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall, inside the Palace of Westminster, central London on September 12, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. (AFP)

The UK's largest anti-monarchist group announced plans to disrupt King Charles' coronation, calling on people to express their dissent at the event next month with yellow "Not My King" banners.

Graham Smith, the leader of Republic, said Monday that the monarchy was in "quite a lot of trouble," speaking at a meeting with foreign correspondents in London.

Ahead of the upcoming Coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as queen on May 6, a group has been preparing to hold a series of protests dubbed "Not My King" in central London to express their opposition to the new monarch.

The demonstrations will be held in Trafalgar Square, less than 900 meters (about 2,950 feet) from where the coronation will take place in Westminster Abbey, and along the route of the procession to Buckingham Palace.

Smith said support for the monarchy had fallen sharply, while support for abolishing it has been on the rise among younger people.

"The monarchy has been reduced from that full balcony of royals and princes and princesses to four people, which is obviously Charles and Camilla and Kate and William," he explained.

He said conditions were riper than ever for Britain to become a parliamentary republic. "This has definitely become a lot easier ... People are far more willing to listen and engage."

Smith also noted that people were far more critical of the political system in general, including the royals, constitution, government, and parliament.

"They are far less interested in the royals. I mean, we had a recent poll and said that 9% of people in this country are enthusiastic about the coronation. Now 30% or 32% in one poll, want to abolish the monarchy. So, you know, we are outnumbering those who are enthusiastic flag wavers and who will be down there on the day."



BRITAIN'S CONSTITUTION OPEN TO 'ABUSE'



Smith also said that, unwritten, Britain's constitution was open to "abuse and to change by government."

"There are no real checks and balances. Parliament is very weak in the face of government," he added, stressing that there were few limits on what the executive "can and can't do."

"The only limits that they come up against are the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and the Human Rights Act, which is why there are people in this current government who are trying desperately to get rid of the Human Rights Act and extricate us from the ECHR because that is the only limits," he said.