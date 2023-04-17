Two tonnes of cocaine found in the sea off Sicily

The Italian financial police have found packages containing about two tonnes of cocaine with an estimated market value of more than €400 million ($434 million) in the sea off the east coast of Sicily.



Officers noticed about 70 packages floating in the sea and held together by nets during a patrol through the coastal waters of Sicily, the financial police said on Monday.



According to the report, the drugs were packed so that no seawater could penetrate and the packages could not sink.



The authorities spoke of one of the largest drug finds ever made in Italy.



According to the report, the 70 or so packages contained a total of about 1,600 other smaller packages, in which the approximately two tonnes of cocaine were packed.



The financial police say the seizure prevented illegal drug distribution in the country, which would have brought very high profits.