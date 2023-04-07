Risk of poverty, income inequality increase in Greece: Report

The risk of poverty and income inequality in Greece has increased, according to a recent survey.

Citing the Bank of Greece's annual report, daily Avgi said the relative poverty index was 19.6% in 2020, which is above the EU average, 16.8%.

According to the report, 28.3% of the Greek population, nearly 3 million people, face the risk of poverty or social exclusion.

Among these, unemployed people, pensioners, households with dependent children, and children up to 17 years old are the most vulnerable, it added.

During the same period, income inequality indicators in Greece also showed significant deterioration and consequently, the Gini index of inequality rose to 32.4% from 31.4% in 2019.

The report also highlighted that the pandemic significantly decreased the disposable income of the citizens leading to the closure of businesses and creating inflation.