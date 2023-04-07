Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu reaffirms solidarity with Palestine

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Friday reaffirmed Türkiye's continued solidarity with Palestine.

In a phone call, Çavuşoğlu told Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Maliki that Türkiye places great importance on preserving the sanctity and status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Stressing Türkiye's continued solidarity with Palestine, Çavuşoğlu also expressed his country's readiness to do whatever is necessary to de-escalate tensions.

For his part, Malki conveyed gratitude for Türkiye's support.

On Wednesday, Israeli police said they detained 350 Palestinians from the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, with witnesses saying they used excessive force, including tear gas.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980, a move never recognized by the international community.