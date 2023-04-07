Russia accuses Pentagon of preparing military biological provocations

In this file photo taken on December 26, 2011, the Pentagon building in Washington, DC. (AFP Photo)

Russia on Friday accused the U.S. of preparing provocations with biological weapons.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Forces (NBCP), claimed that the Pentagon is hiring specialists for development of weapons of mass destruction through the Ukrainian Science and Technology Center.

According to Kirillov, work experience in double-purpose projects is one of the requirements for the recruits.

The applicants, making to the final will have online course on April 24-26 and an offline meeting in Poland's capital Warsaw on the same dates, where they will work on classified projects on the territory of Ukraine and beyond, Kirillov said.

"We do not rule out that under the guise of such courses, provocations with biological weapons may be prepared to launch an information campaign against the Russian Federation," he said.

Kirillov added that "deployment of the most dangerous research" outside the national territory is part of the U.S. strategy, which poses a "serious threat to entire regions."