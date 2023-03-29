Russia 'increasingly' trying to destabilize Moldova: EU leader

European Council President Charles Michel attends a news conference in the course of talks with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Chisinau, Moldova, March 28, 2023. (REUTERS)

Moldova has become a target of Russian intelligence operations as Moscow and its proxies are increasingly trying to destabilize the country, European Council President Charles Michel said Tuesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in the capital Chisinau, Michel said that Moldova is heavily impacted by Russia's war on Ukraine.

"In recent months, Russia and its proxies have increasingly tried to destabilize your country using energy, cyber-attacks, staging protests, and other disruptive activities," he noted.

Expressing the European Union's support for Moldova, Michel said they "strongly condemn" these attempts to destabilize the country.

"You have responded to these threats and Russia's war with courage and with resolve, and we have full confidence in the government's ability to tackle all these threats," he added

Recalling that the EU has mobilized €1 billion ($1.08 billion) in the past year to support Moldova's resilience and stability, Michel further noted that this shows the EU is not only supporting the country "just with words" but with actions.

He also thanked Sandu for hosting Ukrainian refugees.

Sandu meanwhile said her country is passing through difficult times but remained committed to the principles of freedom and democracy.

She said integration with Europe is the only way for Moldova to ensure the survival of the country as a free and prosperous state.

Moldova is a candidate country for the EU, and accession negotiations should start as soon as possible, Sandu noted.

She added that Moldova has implemented the recommendations of the European Commission and is rapidly integrating European laws into the country in line with the goal of becoming an EU member.