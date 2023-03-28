Environmental activists protest at European Gas Conference in Vienna

Environmental activists from Block Gas protested Tuesday at the European Gas Conference (EGC) at the Marriott Hotel in Vienna, according to the Austrian daily Der Standard.

Train tracks around the Austrian oil company, OMV, were occupied. A group of protesters moved toward the refinery in the early morning.

Protests are also taking place in downtown Vienna. Activists reportedly rappelled from the windows of the hotel, according to the report. The rooms were previously rented by activists, according to Der Standard.

Greenpeace activists hoisted a 20-by-26 foot (6-by-8 meter) banner on the hotel's facade that read: "End Fossil Crimes!"

"Today we block the backroom deals of the European Gas Conference!," Block Gas wrote on Twitter.

Environmental activists are demanding an immediate halt to new gas exploration and infrastructure projects. They also said Europe must become independent of fossil gas by 2035 and instead rely on renewable energy.

The conference kicked off on Monday and is scheduled to run until Wednesday. Experts will meet with companies such as OMV, BP and Shell, as well as representatives from the ministries of finance and the environment.

Participants will exchange views on the market situation and future scenarios. Topics include the supply of liquid gas but also the development of green hydrogen.

















