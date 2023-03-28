Bosnia identifies six additional war victims

Bosnia and Herzegovina identified six additional victims Tuesday from the war in the 1990s, according to an advocacy organizatiion.

The Institute for Missing Persons said the victims were missing since 1992 and their bones were found in different mass graves across the country in 2021.

The Bosnian War was sparked by the break-up of Yugoslavia, which led Bosnia to declare independence in February 1992.

The capital, Sarajevo, came under attack by Bosnian Serb militias in what became the longest siege in modern history, lasting nearly four years.

Between April 1992 and December 1995, an estimated 100,000 people were killed and 2.2 million displaced in Bosnia. And as many as 50,000 women, mostly Bosniak, were raped, according to estimates from the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia and the UN.

























