Serbian police evacuate elementary school due to explosive devices

Serbian police Monday evacuated an elementary school in the city of Smederevo after multiple explosive devices were found in a classroom.

The Radio Television of Serbia, the country's public broadcaster, reported that a hand grenade and a land mine had been found by the school staff during a regular clearing in an unused classroom.

According to the first reports, the explosive devices are at least 20 years old from former Yugoslavia.

The bomb units arrived shortly after the evacuation of the school and removed the devices.

The school said the devices were probably training dummies as school children in former Yugoslavia had civil defense classes to handle weapons among other things.















