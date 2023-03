French President Macron to speak to the nation on Wednesday - French media

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a joint press conference on France's engagement in the Sahel region, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, February 17, 2022. (File Photo)

President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation on Wednesday, two days after his government narrowly survived a no-confidence vote over a deeply unpopular pension reform, French media reported.

Macron will speak to the daily news programmes of TF1 and France 2 TV stations on Wednesday at 1200 GMT, France Info radio and BFM TV reported on Tuesday.