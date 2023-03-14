Georgian foreign minister, Swedish lawmakers discuss ties, EU integration

Georgia's Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili discussed ties and Tbilisi's integration into the EU with Swedish lawmakers on Tuesday during a meeting in Stockholm, according to a Georgian Foreign Ministry statement.

"At the meeting, the close friendly ties between Georgia and Sweden and the long-term support that Sweden has shown for Georgia's integration into the European Union were emphasized," it said.

The meeting reiterated Sweden's continued support for Georgia's aspirations "even during the period of its presidency of the Council of the European Union and supports the policy of EU expansion."

It noted that Swedish lawmakers emphasized "the successful progress of Georgia on the path of integration into the European Union and the progress that the country has achieved since the restoration of independence in terms of democratic construction," and said the security environment in the South Caucasus region was also discussed.

"The Swedish side once again condemned the occupation of Georgian territories by Russia. Ilia Darchiashvili shared with the members of the Swedish Parliament the vision of the Georgian government on the peaceful resolution of the conflict and thanked Sweden for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia on both bilateral and international platforms," it said.

It added that the two parties also reviewed relations, welcomed the intensive dynamics of parliamentary relations between Georgia and Sweden and also expressed their readiness to work to strengthen and deepen ties -- especially security, trade and economics.

Darchiashvili held separate meetings with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom and State Secretary for EU Affairs Christian Danielsson on Monday, during which Tbilisi's accession process to the EU, ties and regional issues were addressed.













