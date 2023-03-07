Slovak PM launches new party before snap elections

Acting Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger on Tuesday launched a new political party, after quitting his old one months ahead of a general election scheduled for September.

"I am now the leader of a new party called Demokrati (Democrats)," Heger told reporters, adding that it is a centre-right movement.

The party's founding members also include four cabinet ministers from his former OLaNO party.

Heger announced in a Facebook post on Monday that he had quit OLaNO, saying that his role and mission in the party had been fulfilled.

"I have my own vision of politics. I know that if I want to fulfil it, I have to go my own way," he added.

"Life simply brings situations where we have to make a decision. I'm doing it today."

The centre-right government coalition won the 2020 general election in the country of 5.4 million on an anti-corruption programme.

Heger replaced OLaNO leader Igor Matovic as prime minister in April 2021, following a quarrel within the ruling four-party alliance.

In December, the government lost a no-confidence vote. It is now caretaking the country until the new election.

Following the no-confidence motion and the ensuing political crisis, the prime minister's ratings dwindled.

Only 19 percent of voters expressed their trust in Heger last month, compared to 28 percent a year ago.

The EU and NATO member's early general election is due to be held on September 30.













