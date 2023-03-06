French government to give food checks to poorest households amid soaring prices

A woman walks with a shopping trolley as she shops in an Utile supermarket in La Verrie, France, December 9, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

The French government decided to give food checks to the poorest households struggling with soaring prices, the economy minister said on Monday.

Bruno Le Maire announced measures to tackle the impacts of inflation after long discussions with the producing and retail companies to reduce the prices of mass consumption products.

"There will be a food check for the most modest households," he said in a news conference in Paris. "It's imperative to protect all households facing the increase in food prices and the prices of everyday products."

Le Maire revealed the government's "anti-inflation quarter plan" with the mass distribution companies, adding that the measures taken will be in effect for the next three months.

An "anti-inflation quarter" logo will be adopted to identify the products with the lowest price, he further said.

At the end of the quarter, there will be new discussions, he added, and production companies will be asked to negotiate the prices of their products with the retail companies.

The French statistical office Insee said the annual consumer inflation increased to 6.2% in February, according to provisional data released last week.

Food prices jumped 14.5% year-on-year in February, accelerating from a 13.3% hike in January, Insee said.