More than 10M Ukrainian refugees entered Poland since start of war

The number of Ukrainian refugees entering Poland surpassed 10 million since the start of the war, the Polish border guard said on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the border guard said the country has faced an intense wave of migration since the beginning of the war in Ukraine last year.

The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine to Poland has increased to 10,137,000, including 20,200 people entering the country over the past day, it said.

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on Feb.24, 2022 which has resulted in more than 8,000 civilian deaths and an exodus of Ukrainian refugees to safer countries, according to the UN.











