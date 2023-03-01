French Gendarmerie seize 850 kilos of cocaine found washed up on beach

The French Gendarmerie seized 850 kilograms (1,874 pounds) of cocaine that was discovered washed up on a beach on the English Channel, local media reported.

The cocaine, in two big construction bags, with a market value of €50 million ($52.8 million), was found by a local resident on a beach in the northwestern town of Reville on the Cotentin Peninsula, said public broadcaster TF1.

Local gendarmerie teams, who were informed about the discovery, rushed to the location to seize the cocaine, it added.

Speaking to the broadcaster, Colonel Bruno Langlois, the commander of the local gendarmerie, said an investigation is underway to determine the origins of the cocaine and details of the incident.