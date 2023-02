Lukashenko says he held long conversation with Putin on anniversary of war

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia February 17, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he held a long conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday, the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

A Telegram channel close to the Belarusian president said Lukashenko told reporters on Saturday that the two men touched on various topics in their conversation, without giving further details.