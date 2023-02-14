WHO CALLS MARAŞ-CENTERED QUAKE EUROPES WORST NATURAL DISASTER IN A CENTURY

The WHO said on Tuesday last week's massive earthquakes, which killed thousands in Türkiye and Syria, constituted the "worst natural disaster" in 100 years in what it classified as its European region.

"We are witnessing the worst natural disaster in the WHO European region for a century and we are still learning about its magnitude," Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, told a press conference.

The WHO's European Region comprises 53 countries, including Türkiye. Syria is a member of the WHO's neighbouring Eastern Mediterranean region.



