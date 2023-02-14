US will do ‘everything in our power’ to aid Türkiye: State Dept

The US will do everything possible to aid Türkiye in the aftermath of strong earthquakes that jolted southern provinces, the State Department said Tuesday.

"We're gonna continue to do everything in our power working directly with the government of Turkey, working through UN and NGO partners to provide the critical relief that people in the country need right now," spokesperson Vedant Patel told Anadolu.

"First and foremost, on behalf of the State Department and the US government, I want to say that our thoughts continue to be with the people of Turkey and Syria in what is a very difficult and challenging time right now," he said.

Noting the US announced $85 million in urgent humanitarian assistance to Türkiye and Syria after the earthquakes, he said the Biden administration also deployed disaster and rescue response teams to Türkiye in the immediate aftermath.

"And we continue to support search and rescue efforts, as well as the provision of key supplies, water, medical care, and food as well, and this is something that we're going to continue to remain deeply engaged on," he said.

"We're going to work closely with the government of Turkey, and be responsive to the needs of one of our most important NATO allies."

Asked if the US is considering further assistance to Türkiye, including helping with rebuilding cities, Patel said he does not have "any program to announce today."

In response to if the US would expedite the visa process for victims, he said: "We're looking at the number of lines of efforts to do everything that we can to support the people of Turkey in what is a very difficult time right now but I don't have any new program to announce today."

Asked if US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is considering visiting Türkiye in the aftermath of the earthquakes, Patel said: "We're going to continue to remain in close touch with our Turkish partners on this but I just don't have any travel to preview or announce yet."

US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to their Turkish counterparts on the phone last week.

"We're going to continue to remain very focused on supporting the people and government of Turkey in this time of need," said Patel.

Noting that the focus is now on search, rescue and relief efforts, Patel said: "We have US government officials on the ground in Ankara, in Adana in Adiyaman, working directly with the emergency response teams."