Turkish president, KRG leader meet amid deadly earthquakes

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Tuesday with the head of northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), Nechirvan Barzani, in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

Erdoğan and Barzani met behind closed doors at the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), according to the Turkish presidency.

The meeting came in the wake of two strong earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, killing at least 35,418 people.

Earlier Tuesday, Barzani visited Gaziantep, one of the 10 southern Turkish provinces devastated by last week's quakes.