Meloni wins regional vote, strengthening grip on power - exit poll

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her coalition allies easily won local elections in Italy's two wealthiest regions on Monday, exit polls said, strengthening the right's grip on power across the country.

Meloni's right-wing bloc looked set to oust the incumbent centre-left administration in Lazio, which is centred on the capital Rome, taking between 50.5% and 54.5% of the vote, an exit poll for broadcaster RAI said.

The right also looked certain to keep control of Lombardy, which is home to Italy's financial capital Milan, claiming 49.5-53.5% of all votes cast, the RAI poll said.

It was the first electoral test for Meloni since she won power at a national ballot last September and confirmed that she was still enjoying a strong honeymoon with voters, although an expected low turnout might take some shine off the victory.









