One dead in fire at refugee accommodation in Hamburg

One person died in a fire at a refugee shelter in Hamburg on Monday, the fire brigade said.



Rescuers at the scene "found a full fire on the upper floor of a container facility," a fire brigade commander told dpa.



He said firefighters immediately began extinguishing the refugee accommodation in the Winterhude district of the northern German port city. The operation involved 75 firefighters and three fire engines.



"Troops with breathing equipment went inside and unfortunately could only find one missing person lifeless with certain indications of death."



A police spokesperson said in the evening that the identity of the deceased was still unclear. An investigation is under way.



In total, about 10 containers were destroyed or damaged by the fire.



The cause of the fire, which was reported about 5:30 pm (1630 GMT) was not completely clear, a fire brigade spokesperson said.



Residents were asked via a warning app known as NINA to keep windows and doors closed because of the heavy smoke. The warning was lifted shortly before 7 pm. Around 8 pm the fire was extinguished and the clean-up work began.



According to the operator, the container accommodation in the Nord district of the city offers almost 500 places for refugees and homeless people. The containers are close together and each consists of two floors.



A spokeswoman for the operator told the local newspaper Hamburger Morgenpost that they are assuming that one building is uninhabitable now. Alternative accommodation is now being organized for 10 residents.



