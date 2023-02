White House: Prepared to provide all necessary aid to earthquake victims

The White House on Monday said the United States is prepared to provide any and all aid to earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

A convoy of 10 trucks crossed into Syria on Sunday and it is critical the United Nations Security Council approve additional crossings, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"It's critical for the Security Council to authorize two additional crossings to deliver life-saving assistance. We cannot delay any longer," Jean-Pierre said.