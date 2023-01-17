NETHERLANDS SUMMONS IRANS AMBASSADOR OVER EXECUTION OF BRITISH-IRANIAN NATIONAL

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra speaks during a news conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in The Hague, Netherlands January 16, 2023. (REUTERS)

The Dutch Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's ambassador to The Hague on Monday over the execution of a dual British-Iranian citizen and former high-ranking Iranian official.

Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra conveyed his concerns to Alireza Kazemi Abadi over the execution of Alireza Akbari, according to local media reports.

Akbari, a former deputy defense minister, was hanged early Saturday, days after being sentenced to death on charges of spying for Britain's intelligence agency, MI6.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry had also summoned the Iranian ambassador on Dec. 15 and Jan. 7 over executions carried out by Iranian authorities related to protests over the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police for allegedly violating a strictly enforced Islamic dress code.