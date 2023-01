EU chief vows 'no let-up in our steadfast support' to Ukraine

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen promised Tuesday that there would be "no let-up" in EU support for Ukraine as she addressed delegates at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"There will be no let-up in our steadfast support to Ukraine, from helping to restore power, heating and water, to preparing for the long-term effort of reconstruction," she said.

"We are in it -- for as long as it takes and stand with our Ukrainian friends."