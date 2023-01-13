News Europe Scholz calls for prudence in debate about Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for prudence in the debate about the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, saying that the "need to say something every 10 minutes" should not lead to decisions "related to war and peace."



The Ukrainian government has been lobbying its allies to provide modern tanks such as the German-made Leopard 2, but Berlin has shown reluctance to involve itself directly with Ukraine's use of heavy weapons on the ground to launch operations against Russia.



Germany will always act in a "closely coordinated manner with our friends and allies" on questions of further weapons for Kiev, Scholz said during a press conference with his Iraqi counterpart in Berlin.



He added that the majority of citizens supported the level-headed attitude of the German government in spite of the "noisy commentary" in Berlin.



Following an initial advance by Poland, Finland indicated on Thursday that it would be willing to hand over Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Berlin holds the export licence, which means that pressure is growing on Scholz.



Also on Friday, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said the Bundeswehr would stick to the use of its Puma tanks despite the fact that purchases of the tanks were halted three weeks ago after a mass breakdown during exercises.



Despite the decision to stick with the Puma tanks, the arms industry and the Bundeswehr had "homework" to do, Lambrecht said at a top-level meeting with the manufacturers.



During a firing exercise, all 18 deployed infantry fighting vehicles had broken down. In the meantime, 17 of the tanks have been repaired.

























