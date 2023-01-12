Pregnant asylum seeker whose water broke denied medical attention at Brussels hospital

A hospital in Brussels refused to accept a woman who was about to give birth and sent her back.

Belgian media reports showed that the 23-year-old Mauritanian woman was taken to the UZ Brussels University Hospital in Jette when her water broke.

An emergency service worker demanded she pay €2,000 ($2,158) because she did not have health insurance or an asylum registration.

The woman could not pay and was refused by the hospital.

The asylum seeker, who was later taken to another hospital, gave birth at that facility.

An official with the hospital said it was "a very exceptional case."

"In principle, we provide health care to everyone who applies, regardless of their situation. We take the latest incident very seriously. The officer who did this has been punished," the official said.