British premier hopes for 'constructive' talks with union leaders amid strikes

The UK prime minister on Friday invited union leaders for talks next week amid ongoing strikes across the country.



Speaking to reporters at a school visit in the capital London, Rishi Sunak said that reducing the cost of living is the "most pressing economic priority" for his government.

"The government has written, all departments have written to all their unions inviting them for talks on Monday so that we can have those conversations talking about what's affordable, what's reasonable, what's responsible for our country," Sunak said.

The prime minister's remarks came at a time when thousands of railway workers continued their industrial action over a pay dispute.

"We think that those conversations should happen. That's why we've invited everyone in to have those talks on Monday and I'm hopeful that those talks can be constructive," Sunak added.

On Thursday, it was announced that the British government is set to introduce a new anti-strike law as the country grapples with a wave of industrial action including from nurses, postal workers, and university lecturers amid a bitter cost-of-living crisis triggered by soaring inflation and a deteriorating economy.

Some 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 14 train operators went on a 48-hour strike on Tuesday and Wednesday.

After a break on Thursday, the union began another 48-hour strike.