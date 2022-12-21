Germany says no plan to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Germany on Wednesday said that there is no plan to send Leopard 2 combat tanks to Ukraine.

"With regards to the Leopard 2, I have nothing new to report on," Steffen Hebestreit, a government spokesman, told media representatives in Berlin.

Hebestreit said that Berlin's Ukraine policy was guided by three main principles-first, Germany would continue to make every effort to support Ukraine. Secondly, Germany wants to avoid a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia and thirdly there would be no solo action by Berlin.

Hebestreit pointed out the fact that no western-manufactured tanks have so far been sent to Ukraine.

"And I don't know if that's going to change anytime soon," he said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has so far refused to supply Leopard 2 combat tanks on the grounds that no other NATO country has made such tanks available.

On Dec. 12, Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev said that he had received promises in Berlin for further arms deliveries.

In an interview with the Sunday daily Welt am Sonntag, Makeev said that an announcement will be made by both sides "in due course" as to what sort of German weapons will be sent to Ukraine.

He pointed out that more air defense systems, self-propelled howitzers, Gepard tanks and ammunition were urgently needed at the war front.

"We are also still in talks about the delivery of Marder and Leopard tanks. However, the decision on this lies with the federal (German) government," said the ambassador.

Germany has also welcomed Wednesday's visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the US.

"We see this as a very, very positive sign," said Hebestreit.

It is a "hopeful step" that Zelenskyy is now leaving his country for such a visit, he added.

The Ukrainian president has not traveled abroad since the war began on February 24.

Before the visit, it became known that the United States would authorize the delivery of new Patriot anti-aircraft systems.

Hebestreit also welcomed this new planned transfer of Patriot missile systems.

The training of the Ukrainian soldiers on the systems could "possibly take place in Europe and even more possibly in Germany," he said. However, he added, that it has not yet been decided.



