EXPENSIVE ENERGY CUTS SHORT FREE VISITS TO BELGIUMS GARDEN OF SANTA CLAUS

A man dressed as Santa Claus (Father Christmas) and Serge Hennebel, nicknamed "Elf Serge", perform at a Christmas village adorned with thousands of lights, in La Bruyere, Beauvechain, Belgium, December 20, 2022. (REUTERS)

The Belgian "Garden of Santa Claus", which every year offers a free visit to Santa's office, bedroom, train and sleigh, will be open only 23 days this year instead of the usual 34 days because of a surge in energy prices, its organiser said.

The work of a Belgian aeronautical engineer, Serge Hennebel, 54, the "Garden of Santa Claus" is a seasonal entertainment venue located in a small village of La Bruyere, in central Belgium, 38 km (24 miles) south-east of Brussels.

Lit by more than 52,800 lights, it attracts visitors from across the world who can enjoy a walk in the village, crossing the path of a giant snowman and taking souvenir photos next to Santa's sleigh and Santa's Train.

Energy prices in the euro zone were 35% higher in November than 12 months earlier, boosting the costs of powering the venue and forcing the earlier closure, Hennebel said.



























