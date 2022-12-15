Top EU court rejects PKK’s request seeking removal from terror list

The European Court of Justice on Wednesday dismissed the PKK terror group's request seeking its removal from the EU's terror list.

The EU General Court, a constituent court of the EU Court of Justice, announced its decision in the lawsuit filed by the terror group last year.

The decision, in which the terms "terrorist act" and "terrorist group" were defined, affirmed that PKK was a "terrorist organization," referring to the UK's 2014 and the U.S.' 1997 and 2001 decisions banning the terror group.

The decision pointed out that the PKK's actions could not be seen as part of the "Kurdish people's right to self-determination" and that resorting to armed force for the exercise of this right could not be considered legitimate.

The decision also affirmed the assessment of the EU Council that the terrorist risk regarding the PKK continues.

The EU Council reviews the list of sanctions such as freezing the financial assets of persons, groups and entities deemed terrorists and prohibiting the provision of financial resources at least once every six months.

The PKK was included in the list in 2002.













