EU parliament recognises Ukraine Soviet-era famine as 'genocide'

The European Parliament on Thursday approved a resolution declaring the 1930s starvation of millions in Ukraine under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin a "genocide".

The text said the EU legislature "recognizes the Holodomor, the artificial famine of 1932-1933 in Ukraine caused by a deliberate policy of the Soviet regime, as a genocide against the Ukrainian people".

EU lawmakers "strongly condemn these acts, which resulted in the deaths of millions of Ukrainians, and call on all countries and organisations that have not yet done so to follow suit and recognize it as genocide," the statement read.



"While condemning the current Russian regime for manipulating historical memory for the purpose of its own survival, Parliament calls on the Russian Federation, as the primary successor of the Soviet Union, to apologise for those crimes," the press release read.



The Bundestag also classified Holodomor as genocide about two weeks ago.







