The head of the European Parliament on Thursday vowed "a wide-ranging reform package" to clean up the legislature amid a graft scandal linked to World Cup host Qatar.

The parliament's speaker, Roberta Metsola, said the plan "will include a strengthening of the parliament's whistle-blower protection systems, a ban on all unofficial friendship groups, a review of the policing of our code of conduct rules, and a complete and in-depth look at how we interact with third countries."