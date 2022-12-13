France ‘very concerned’ over the situation in north Kosovo

France is "very concerned" about the situation in north Kosovo, a foreign ministry statement said Monday.

"France is very concerned about the situation in North Kosovo and strongly condemns the unacceptable attack on the EULEX Kosovo mission and all the acts of violence on the ground," said the statement.

"France fully supports the European mediation, which must make progress on a comprehensive, legally binding agreement between Serbia and Kosovo and make headway on the two countries' prospects of a future in Europe," it added.

The country also called on both sides to engage in EU-facilitated dialogue adding French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to discuss this issue with her European counterparts at the EU foreign ministers meeting that is taking place in Brussels on Monday.

TENSIONS BETWEEN SERBIA AND KOSOVO

Kosovo, predominantly inhabited by Albanians, broke from Serbia in 1999 and declared independence in 2008. But Serbia has not recognized the independence and sees its former province as a part of its territory.

Tensions between the two flared last month when Kosovo attempted to require ethnic Serbs to change their vehicle license plates that date before 1999 to Pristina-issued plates. The decision led ethnic Serbs in Kosovo to withdraw from all central and local institutions.

A snap election was announced in four northern municipalities for Dec. 18 after ethnic Serb representatives resigned from their posts.

But Kosovo has postponed the elections over security concerns, and the vote will now be held next April.

Earlier this week, some election centers were damaged and shooting was heard in those areas, raising fears of an escalation in tensions.

Meanwhile, Vucic said Saturday that Belgrade will formally ask the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo to deploy Serbian troops there.