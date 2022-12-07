Türkiye detects another illegal Greek pushback of irregular migrants

Türkiye detected another illegal pushback of irregular migrants by Greek authorities, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On December 4, 2022, a Turkish Navy UAV detected irregular migrants being transferred to an inflatable boat and pushed back towards Turkish territorial waters by the Greek Coast Guard in the south of the Bozburun in the Aegean Sea," the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that the situation was immediately reported to the Turkish Coast Guard, which rescued the irregular migrants, who had been left in danger by the pushback.

The ministry also shared footage of the illegal pushback on its Twitter account.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.