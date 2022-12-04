Macron: New security architecture should consider Russian concerns

French President Emmanuel Macron has said the new security architecture should give guarantees to Russia, if Moscow returns to the negotiating table to end the war in Ukraine.

In an interview with French TF1 and LCI TV channels on Saturday on the last leg of his US visit, Macron said the West should consider how to address Russia's security concerns, if President Vladimir Putin agrees to end the war through diplomacy.

However, he said that deciding political conditions is up to Ukrainians.

On Thursday, Macron said France "will never urge Ukrainians to make a compromise which will not be acceptable for them, because they are so brave, and they defend precisely their lives, their nation, and our principles."

"We have to respect Ukrainians to decide the moment and the conditions in which they will negotiate about their territory and their future," he said.

Macron went on to say that France and the US share the same vision to continue to help Ukraine and "to do everything to put pressure on Russia so that it returns to the negotiating table."