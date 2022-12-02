News Europe German climate activists announce intensified protests from Monday

German climate activists from the Last Generation group are planning to resume and intensify their disruptive protests on Monday in Berlin and Munich, among other places.



They will again target the "veins of society," such as transport routes, and "there will continue to be disruptions at all corners and ends," said one of the co-founders of the group, Henning Jeschke, at a press conference on Friday.



They want to disrupt everyday life in order to call attention to the climate crisis.



The group has been holding protests since the beginning of the year, blocking streets and targeting famous artworks in European museums, among other things.



Most recently, they shut down air traffic at Berlin's BER airport for two hours after gaining access to the runways.



Politicians and other critics have called for tougher measures.



Many protesters in Berlin and Munich have been sentenced to fines. In Bavaria, some were preventively jailed because they had announced further disruptions.



The interior ministers of the federal states want to get a quick and comprehensive view of the disturbances, Bavarian state minister Joachim Herrman told broadcaster ZDF.



There is agreement among the Interior Ministers' Conference (IMK) that "considerable criminal offences" by the group had to be combated, he said. The results of the meeting of the federal interior minister and the state-level colleagues are to be presented in Munich on Friday afternoon.



Among other things, Last Generation is demanding a speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour on motorways and a €9 train ticket for the whole of Germany.



