Explosive devices mailed in Spain were home-made - local media

DPA EUROPE Published December 02,2022

Spanish police stand guard near the US embassy in Madrid, on December 1, 2022, after they have received a letter bomb, similar to one which went off at the Ukrainian embassy. (AFP Photo)

The bombs mailed to embassies in Spain and leading Spanish politicians in recent days were home-made, local media reported.



The bombs contained only small amounts of explosives and small metal pellets, creating a flash of flame instead of a larger explosion when opened, the Spanish newspaper El Pais and state TV broadcaster RTVE reported Friday, citing police sources.



A package sent to the Ukrainian embassy exploded in the building's garden on Wednesday, injuring the hand of a security officer. That bomb is the one of the six publicly known letter bombs to have detonated.



No-one has claimed responsibility for mailing the devices and authorities have not provided information about any potential suspects.



The targets have raised suspicions that Spain's support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian invaders may have motivated the attacks.



In addition to the Ukrainian embassy in Spain, other recipients of the devices included a Spanish defence company that has supplied products to Ukraine as well as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Defense Minister Margareta Robles, an EU satellite facility at Torrejón Air Force Base and the U.S. Embassy.



While Robles did not mention the series of packages during a visit to Ukraine on Wednesday, she did reiterate that Spain remains firmly on Ukraine's side in the war.



"We will continue to help, along with all other EU and NATO countries, because we consider Ukraine's cause to be just, the cause of peace and freedom," Robles said.





































