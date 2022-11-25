France struggling to tackle violence against women

Gender equality has been French President Emmanuel Macron's main cause during his first term in office in 2017.

Despite measures taken and efforts made to tackle violence against women, femicide cases rose by 20% in 2021 and 122 women were killed by their partner or ex-partner, compared to 102 the previous year.

The number of victims is predicted to surpass the 2021 levels, as We All Group (Nous Toutes) registered 121 femicides since the beginning of the year.

The government implemented a national strategy after a debate in 2019. The main measures were "sheltering the victims", "helping victims of domestic violence file a complaint when they are unable to move especially when hospitalized," protecting victims "by preventing the perpetrator from approaching them," according to the statement.

However, victims cannot always find a way to obtain the help they need.

Anne-Sophie, a 37-year-old woman who used to work in the hotel industry, lives with her two daughters since she got divorced.

After eight years of marriage to a violent spouse, Anne-Sophie, now unemployed, told her story: "Police officers came to our house multiple times when our neighbors called but my ex-husband had been systematically released every time, since it was his word against mine."

Scared of disrupting her daughters' lives, she said she preferred burying her pain all this time.

"One day, I made a statement to the police on death threats, when he found it out in the evening, he beat me up," Anne-Sophie said, adding: "Police intervention has not been useful."

Another victim, Maryse, was lucky enough to benefit from the assistance of an association, as suggested by the local police officers in her neighborhood.

At the age of 56, after 25 years of marriage, she finally found the courage to file a complaint and leave to build a new life.

"When I heard about the campaign advising us to file complaint and call 3919, I did it," Maryse said. "I dared to take the step and I do not regret it."

She thinks police officers who have welcomed her saved her life and helped her through her "rebirth," despite a "long and stressful legal process."

The French government allocated €1,3 billion ($1,35 billion) to fight violence against women, according to figures from the State Secretariat for Gender Equality.

In 2021, the helpline recorded 92,674 calls, compared to 99,538 calls in the previous year.

A survey conducted by the French Institute of Public Opinion IFOP said 14% of women call themselves victims of domestic violence.

Despite measures taken by the government, domestic violence cases continue to rise considerably. The rate was 9% in November 2021.