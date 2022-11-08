Germany reports at least 65 attacks on refugee shelters so far this year

Germany has been the scene of at least 65 attacks on refugee shelters during the first three quarters of the year, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Interior Ministry released the preliminary figures in response to a parliamentary question by the opposition Left Party, Neuen Osnabruecker Zeitung reported.

The number of attacks on refugee homes in Germany has risen again after several years of decline since 2015, according to the daily.

There are fears that the number of attacks on refugee homes could go up significantly as more Ukrainian war refugees and asylum seekers from other countries are entering Germany.

The figures also indicate that, statistically speaking, at least two asylum seekers become victims of daily attacks in Germany.

Approximately one in five offenses involves a physical attack , such as bodily harm.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser on Tuesday condemned mounting attacks on refugee homes and pledged to do everything to protect refugees.

"What is again important to me when it comes to the safety of all refugees in Germany is that we make it very clear that we strongly condemn any attacks on refugee homes and do everything we can to protect the refugees, which is why we take a very close look," Faeser said during a news conference in Berlin.