Germany registers over 1 million Ukrainian refugees

More than 1 million Ukrainians have fled to Germany since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February, according to the Interior Ministry.



A total of 1,002,763 people have so far been registered in the country, Nancy Faeser told the T-Online news site on Friday.



"We have saved the lives of many women and children from Ukraine," the minister was quoted as saying. "We have managed this mammoth task well so far" compared to previous times when Germany saw a large influx of refugees, Faeser added.



"The longer the war lasts, the more difficult it is to accommodate and care for so many refugees," said the minister.



Regarding the figure of Ukrainian refugees in Germany, however, it is not clear how many of those who entered the country have already left.



New data from the EU statistics office Eurostat on Friday shows that Poland took in the most Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion in August, with 67,280, followed by 62,140 who arrived in Germany that month.



Meanwhile, some 9,715 were registered in Romania, followed by France with 6,410 and Spain with 6,165 people seeking protection there.



Compared to the previous month, the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland rose by 9,990, according to Eurostat, with a rising influx also recorded for France and Romania.





