Athens municipality building turn off lights to save energy

The lighting in the Athens municipality building was restricted Friday as part of temporary measures aimed at fighting an energy crisis caused by Russia's war against Ukraine, officials said.

The building will not be lit up during evening hours.

There will also be a light restriction at archaeological sites in Athens and existing lighting systems will be made economical with the use of LEDs.

Lights at the Greek Parliament building were limited at the beginning of the week. To save energy, lights were turned off on the front and sides of the building but the decision by parliament's head Kostas Tasoulas said security lighting will remain on. He did not say how long the exercise would last.





































