Eiffel Tower to switch lights off early to set example for energy conservation

The Eiffel Tower is seen from the Trocadero in Paris, France, Thursday, March 12, 2009. (AP Photo)

France's landmark Eiffel Tower will switch off its bright golden lights every night more than an hour earlier to set an example for power conservation in response to the current energy crisis, local media reported Monday.

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, is scheduled to present her "energy sobriety" plan Tuesday to reduce power consumption. Among the measures to cut down energy use is shutting the lights of the Eiffel Tower, BFMTV news reported.

The 330-meter (1,083-foot) tower is illuminated with golden lights which sparkle for five minutes every hour. The lights come up every evening post-sunset and last until 1 a.m. The Paris town hall has proposed to completely switch off the lights at 11.45 p.m., at the time of departure of the last visitors, the report said.

It takes 20,000 light bulbs each with a low power of 6 watts to illuminate the country's most iconic monument. The night lighting consumes 6.7 gigawatt hours of electricity annually, the report added.

The government has appealed to individuals, households and businesses to consume less energy as the country faces a shortage of electricity, gas and fuel caused by Russia's war on Ukraine.

Several towns and cities are addressing the problem by switching off lights on public buildings and streets when not in use.