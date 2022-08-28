News Europe Seven-year-old girl killed by falling stone statue in Munich hotel

DPA EUROPE Published August 28,2022

A 7-year-old girl on holiday in Germany was killed in a Munich hotel when a stone statue fell over, police said on Sunday.



Police officials said an investigation into the accident, which took place on Friday, is still ongoing. It was initially unclear what knocked over the statue, which weighed about 200 kilograms.



According to the findings, the child had been in the central Munich hotel's inner courtyard when several people were alerted to the situation by a scream, police said.



The people then freed the critically injured girl from under the statue. While being resuscitated, the child was taken to a hospital, where she later died, according to officials.



The girl had been on holiday in southern Germany with her Italian parents.









