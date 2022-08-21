Zelensky calls on Ukrainians to stick together and keep fighting against Russian invasion

Volodymyr Zelensky

"For Ukraine 's victory we have to fight, there is still a lot to do, we have to stand firm and still endure a lot, unfortunately a lot of pain," he said as he rallied the public in a video address shared on Saturday evening.

Independence Day

He also referred to " Russian terror " in the Kharkiv region and the Donbass, where missile and artillery attacks take place on a daily basis.



Zelensky further said he is expecting to welcome partners in Kyiv next week, saying, "the war has changed everything for Ukraine , for Europe and for the world."

Russia

fear and conflict

Ukrainian Presidentcalled on his compatriots to stand together and fight as they look ahead to the sixth-month mark of the Russian invasion.celebrates itsnext week, on August 24, which is also marks half a year since Russian President's troops invaded the country, on February 24.Zelensky warned that Russian forces could misuse his country'sfor particularly brutal attacks. "This is how our enemy is. Already in every other week of this half year,has been doing something so disgusting and cruel all the time," he said.'s goal, he said, is to humiliate the country and spreadso no one should bow to pressure and show weakness, he said. "That is why we stick together, help each other, rebuild what has been destroyed and fight for our people."