Zelensky calls on Ukrainians to stick together and keep fighting against Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
called on his compatriots to stand together and fight as they look ahead to the sixth-month mark of the Russian invasion.
"For Ukraine's victory we have to fight, there is still a lot to do, we have to stand firm and still endure a lot, unfortunately a lot of pain," he said as he rallied the public in a video address shared on Saturday evening.
celebrates its Independence Day
next week, on August 24, which is also marks half a year since Russian President Vladimir Putin
's troops invaded the country, on February 24.
Zelensky warned that Russian forces could misuse his country's Independence Day
for particularly brutal attacks. "This is how our enemy is. Already in every other week of this half year, Russia
has been doing something so disgusting and cruel all the time," he said.
He also referred to "Russian terror" in the Kharkiv region and the Donbass, where missile and artillery attacks take place on a daily basis.
Zelensky further said he is expecting to welcome partners in Kyiv next week, saying, "the war has changed everything for Ukraine, for Europe and for the world."
's goal, he said, is to humiliate the country and spread fear and conflict
so no one should bow to pressure and show weakness, he said. "That is why we stick together, help each other, rebuild what has been destroyed and fight for our people."