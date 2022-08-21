UKRAINE SLAMS RUSSIAN ENVOYS ULYANOV COMMENTS AS CALL TO GENOCIDE

A Russian envoy in Europe has been criticized for a tweet targeting Ukrainians.

"No mercy to the Ukrainian population!" said Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov in a tweet that has since been deleted.

It was in response to a post by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanking US President Joe Biden for another military aid package for Ukraine.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson called Ulyanov's words as a call to genocide.

"Russia's Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov is calling for the elimination of the Ukrainian nation. This genocidal language must not be tolerated. We call on the entire diplomatic community in Vienna to boycott Ulyanov, and on the host country, Austria -- to declare him persona non grata," said Oleg Nikolenko.

The Austrian Foreign Affairs Ministry also issued a response, saying it supports free expression but opposes such aggressive discourse.

For his part, Ulyanov said his "critical observation of the policy of pumping Ukraine with weapons combined with the rejection of diplomacy" has been interpreted as a call for genocide .

"Sneaky interpretation which has nothing to do with me and my words," he said on Twitter.

"Attempts to associate my words about Kyiv's policy with a call for genocide are outrageous and absolutely unacceptable. Dirty methods."