Further alleged cases of abuse reported to German Swimming Federation

Further alleged cases of abuse
have been reported to the German Swimming Federation
(DSV) following accusations made by former top diver Jan Hempel
against a former coach.
Just as German swimming
should have been celebrating European gold for Leonie Beck
in the open water over 10 kilometres on Sunday, the spectre of abuse
again loomed large.
Hansmann
"Cases are still coming in every day. How many I can not say," DSV performance director Christian Hansmann said at the European Championships in Italy.
"Many injured parties and victims have reported to our prevention officer. This means that everything is now being compiled and documented, just to show how we deal with it internally."
emphasized that all cases will be investigated.
In a German ARD TV
documentary entitled "Abused - Sexualized Violence in German Swimming
," Hempel, the 1996 Olympic silver medallist in Atlanta, made allegations of sexual abuse against his former coach Werner Langer
.
From 1982 to 1996, he said was repeatedly sexually abused
by Langer. In 1997, Hempel says he informed the then national coach about the incidents. He accuses the German Swimming Federation
of having mishandled the situation at the time.
"Of course, the accusations are very serious. We are looking into them both internally and externally," Hansmann said.
"We are working to prevent it from happening again."