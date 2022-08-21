 Contact Us
Further alleged cases of abuse reported to German Swimming Federation

Published August 21,2022
Further alleged cases of abuse have been reported to the German Swimming Federation (DSV) following accusations made by former top diver Jan Hempel against a former coach.

Just as German swimming should have been celebrating European gold for Leonie Beck in the open water over 10 kilometres on Sunday, the spectre of abuse again loomed large.

"Cases are still coming in every day. How many I can not say," DSV performance director Christian Hansmann said at the European Championships in Italy.

"Many injured parties and victims have reported to our prevention officer. This means that everything is now being compiled and documented, just to show how we deal with it internally."


Hansmann emphasized that all cases will be investigated.

In a German ARD TV documentary entitled "Abused - Sexualized Violence in German Swimming," Hempel, the 1996 Olympic silver medallist in Atlanta, made allegations of sexual abuse against his former coach Werner Langer.

From 1982 to 1996, he said was repeatedly sexually abused by Langer. In 1997, Hempel says he informed the then national coach about the incidents. He accuses the German Swimming Federation of having mishandled the situation at the time.

"Of course, the accusations are very serious. We are looking into them both internally and externally," Hansmann said.

"We are working to prevent it from happening again."