Taylor Swift makes VMA history as Madonna dominates 2026 MTV awards

Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year Award for "The Fate of Ophelia" onstage during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)

Taylor Swift made MTV Video Music Awards history Sunday as Madonna led the night with seven wins, while BTS, Lisa and other international stars also took home major prizes at the annual ceremony in Los Angeles.

Swift won Video of the Year for "The Fate of Ophelia," along with the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors and Best Direction for "Opalite." The three awards lifted her career total to 33 VMAs, moving her ahead of Beyonce as the most-awarded artist in the history of the awards.

Swift dedicated her Video of the Year award to late country music icon Dolly Parton, who died in August aged 80. Calling Parton "the ultimate showgirl," Swift said audiences were fortunate to have shared the world with her. Earlier in the ceremony, she also premiered the music video for "Patient Zero," featuring actors Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell.

Madonna, meanwhile, led the night with seven awards, including Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter for "Bring Your Love," and Best Dance for "Confessions II-The Film." She also opened the ceremony with her first VMA performance in 23 years, performing with Carpenter and Charli XCX.

The 68-year-old singer, who performed at the first VMAs in 1984, reflected on her decades-long career while accepting Artist of the Year award. She also spoke about her latest album, "Confessions II," saying she had spent the past 18 months finding herself and making the music she wanted to make.

K-pop group BTS was also among the major winners. The South Korean group won Song of the Year and Best K-pop for "Swim," as well as Best Group, taking three awards in total.

BLACKPINK member Lisa won Best Pop for her solo song "Dream," featuring Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi, while British singer Sienna Spiro was named Best New Artist.

Elsewhere, Bad Bunny won Best Latin for "NUEVAYoL," Olivia Rodrigo took Best Alternative for "the cure," Bruno Mars won Best R&B for "I Just Might," and Cardi B and Kehlani took Best Hip-Hop for "Safe."

The ceremony also honored influential artists from earlier generations. Nirvana received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for the band's impact on music videos, with surviving members Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear accepting the honor.

Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to Parton by performing "I Will Always Love You," while Sombr, Raye, Teddy Swims and Adam Lambert joined a tribute to British singer George Michael.

Hosted by Snoop Dogg, the 2026 VMAs were held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony was broadcast on CBS and MTV and streamed on Paramount+, with winners in major categories selected through fan voting.