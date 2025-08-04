Jennifer Lopez to perform at Istanbul Festival on Tuesday

American pop star Jennifer Lopez will perform on Tuesday at the Istanbul Festival.

Lopez is set to headline the festival at the Yenikapi event area, where special stage setups and increased security measures are in place ahead of her show.

The American singer is preparing a visual concept tailored specifically for the Istanbul Festival stage and plans to perform 35 songs during the concert on Aug. 5.

She recently performed on July 23 in Antalya on the Turkish Riviera as part of her "Up All Night Live in 2025" tour.

The festival, now in its fourth year and organized by Focus Istanbul Event Management, kicked off with performances by Manifest and DJ Diesel. Over the weekend, Turkish artists Aleyna Tilki, Edis, Emre Yel, and Melike Sahin took the stage.

The festival continues through Aug. 17 and offers a wide variety of food options—from traditional Turkish cuisine to international street food. Attendees can also enjoy entertainment, including FIBA-standard basketball and esports tournaments, a vertical wind tunnel, RopeLand, and a carnival.