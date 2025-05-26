Jennifer Lopez to perform in Istanbul in August

American singer Jennifer Lopez will take the stage in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul on Aug. 5 as part of her Up All Night: Live in 2025 world tour, the organizers announced on Monday.

The global star's concert will take place at the Istanbul Festival, organized in cooperation with the TemaCC event management company.

The Istanbul Festival will welcome visitors at the Festival Park Yenikapi from Aug. 1-17.

Lopez has sold over 80 million records and has 15 billion streams worldwide. She also starred in more than 40 films.

As part of her world tour, Lopez will also perform in the Turkish resort city of Antalya on July 23.