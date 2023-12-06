Angelina Jolie considers departing Hollywood, cites shallow culture

Angelina Jolie disclosed her inclination to avoid a Hollywood career if she were entering the industry in 2023. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the 48-year-old actress expressed her willingness to explore theater acting while consciously evading the trappings of Tinseltown, primarily due to the overwhelming public scrutiny it entails.

Reflecting on her trajectory, Jolie, whose parents Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand were actors, acknowledged her early decision to follow in their footsteps. Despite rising to fame in the 1990s and earning an Academy Award, she maintained a measured stance, stating, "I never held Hollywood in high regard. The excessive emphasis and significance placed on it never resonated with me."

The relentless media attention, particularly during her highly publicized divorce from Brad Pitt, took a toll on Jolie's health. She confessed to experiencing stress-related health issues, including Bell's palsy, attributing the physical toll to the intense scrutiny. Despite this, she maintains a deliberate distance from media coverage, citing her lengthy tenure and the exhaustive narratives already circulated.

Currently uninvolved in dating and admitting to a limited social life in Los Angeles, Jolie's focus extends beyond the glitz of Hollywood. Her involvement with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, stemming from her experiences filming in conflict zones, has shaped her close relationships. She highlighted her affinity for friends who've endured hardship, particularly refugees, praising their honesty and profound human connections.

Central to her life are her six children, whom she cherishes as her closest confidants. Despite the challenges brought by her divorce from Pitt, their custody battle, and the disputes over shared assets, Jolie has intentionally restrained her professional commitments to prioritize healing and being present for her children.

Looking ahead, Jolie plans to eventually relocate from Los Angeles, seeking a departure from the constraints she feels in the city post-divorce. She envisions spending more time at her home in Cambodia, seeking a more liberating and authentic existence away from the superficiality she associates with Hollywood.